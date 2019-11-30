‘Green J&K’ drive reaches SKIMS Medical College

State Times Nnews

SRINAGAR: The ceremonial winter plantation drive organized by the J&K Forest Department in collaboration with SKIMS was held on Friday at SKIMS Medical College campus Bemina.

On the occasion saplings of Deodar were planted in the Campus. Prof. Reyaz Ahmad Untoo, Principal SKIMS Medical College, Bemina along with senior faculty members of SKIMS Medical College, Bemina participated in the event. Nazir Be Nazir, Chairman National Society for Protection of Water Resources, Wetlands and Forests was also present.

Dr. Mohit Geera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests highlighted the role of various institutions in promoting and encouraging planation in their premises.

On the occasion, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir S.F.A Gillani briefed the invitees about the objective of the “Green J&K Drive” initiative and highlighted the major achievements of the Department.