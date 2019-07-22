‘Green India, Clean India’ drive launched

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Complying with the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding ‘Green India, Clean India’, the social activist Vinod Kumar Sharma in association with Sarpanch of village Rajal ‘A’ Mohan Lal Sharma on Monday carried out plantation drives in Government High School Rajal and Middle School Thati and planted number of saplings of various varieties.

Sharma on this occasion appealed to the villagers that keeping in view the fast increasing global warming they should plant minimum five trees in their areas.

On this occasion, school staff and children also planted the saplings.