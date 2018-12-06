Green Fields, SSC in semis of Tennis Ball Cricket

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: Green Fields Club and SSC on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the Jammu District Lawn Tennis Championship underway at Green Play Fields Ground, here.
Earlier, in the preliminary round, SSC defeated WCC by nine wickets and Knight Riders Club by eight wickets. On the other hand, Green Fields Club outplayed ACC by nine wickets.
In all, 11 teams are taking part in this competition. Earlier, the event was declared open by District officer (DYSS), Chanchal Kour in the presence of officials of DYSS and office bearers of the Tennis Ball Cricket Association.
