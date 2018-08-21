Green cremation system operationalised in two places in south Delhi

Share Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has operationalised an eco-friendly cremation system at Green Park and Dwarka, which uses less wood than needed in a traditional pyre, officials said.

South Delhi Mayor Narendra Chawla has urged families to use this new facility as it helps in checking pollution.

The ‘Mokshda green cremation system’ gives control over the temperature and circulation of the air around the flames.

“The SDMC has made functional two units each of Mokshda green cremation system at Green Park and Dwarka Sector-24. This green facility consumes only around 150 kg wood instead of 450 Kg wood being used in the traditional pyre,” he said.

Under Mokshda system, wood is still required, hence it is like the traditional system of cremation. So, the last rites are performed by igniting fire to a pyre, Chawla said. (PTI)