Greatest betrayal

Dear Editor,

An 80-year-old left to defend herself is the state of society today we are living. The story narrated by the woman is a fine example of how children can be heartless to parents or family members who have spent best part of their life to bring them up despite all hardships.

Today’s generation finds them a burden if their parents or grandparents become unable to take care themselves and needed to depend on children or family members and in such cases they leave their parents on roads to die.

I recently met an old woman who is living in the canteen of SMGS hospital for the last one year. I felt ashamed that what values we are giving to our children. Parents face hardships but make sure that their children get the best facilities but when they need care and love, children treat them like this. Is this what parents deserve?

Mother is next to God, one can find number of such posts on social media but when it comes to reality the

picture is scaring. Children treat parents so rudely and left them to defend themselves and die. The love and affection have vanished and it is only confined to the wealth and property. Is money everything? The love and affection that parents shower on their children has no value. Why today’s generation has become so indifferent and materialistic?

Kshitiza Sharma,

Greater Kailash,

Jammu.