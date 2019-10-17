Grant recognition to schools on basis of affiliation: JKPSA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Private Schools Association (JKPSA) discussed series a number of crucial issues pertaining to private schools during a meeting held here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Kamal Gupta, President JKPSA discussed various problems erupted due to non-availability of recognition on basis of affiliation, harassment of private schools due to delay in conduct of joint inspection for extension of affiliation/ recognition by inspecting officers appointed by the JKBOSE. Hefty inspection fee and fine of JKBOSE were also a part of the discussions during the meeting.

Ajay Gupta, General Secretary JKPSA said, “To streamline functioning of private schools, the Education Department vide Government Order No 385-Edu of 2016 decided to grant recognition for a period of five years on basis of affiliation (High and Higher Secondary Schools) to promote single window clearance but till date more than 146 schools of Jammu & Kashmir, which have been granted affiliation on October 15, 2018 and January 30, 2019 by the affiliation committee, are still deprived of such benefit although the matter has been brought into the notice of the Secretary Education, a number of times.”

“Low budget private schools of Jammu are the worst sufferer due to arbitrary orders of imposing fine varying from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh by JKBOSE without any solid reasons on flimsy grounds. This type of attitude by the authorities will ruin all those who are solely dependent on this venture,” he said.

Dismayed over the biased attitude, Kamal Gupta demanded from the Education Department to adopt a time bound mechanism for facilitate the stakeholders. He also appealed to the authorities for swift disposal of all pending files by granting recognition on basis of affiliation or to consider affiliation of schools which is granted by the State Affiliation Committee at par with the Government recognition to eradicate delay, harassment and corruption.

The members who were present in the meeting included Rameshwar Mengi, Vice President, Sanjeev Luthra, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Ajay Singh, Keshav Kalsi and Seema Ganjoo.