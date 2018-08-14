Grant all fundamental rights to J&K: NPP

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Prof Bhim Singh, Chief Patron of National Panthers Party expressed surprise on the ignorance of the leadership of the country about the political, social and economic situation which the Indian citizens residing in J&K have been facing since January 26, 1950 when entire country got Constitution of India with Fundamental Rights and all freedoms enshrined in the Constitution but the residents of J&K have remained without any privilege of the Fundamental Rights in J&K from May 14, 1954 the day Article 35 was amended by a Presidential Order (though totally unconstitutional) by adding Article 35(A) in Chapter-III in the Indian Constitution.

Addressing Panthers Party activists here on Tuesday, Bhim Singh said that people of J&K have demonstrated and are still demonstrating secular conduct and tolerance as nationalist citizens of India. He blamed the Indian leadership to deprive the people of J&K of all their Fundamental Rights which are being enjoyed by every citizen of India. He said that President of India had no constitutional power whatsoever to enact any dictatorial law without the approval of the Parliament and in total defiance of the procedure laid down in the Constitution of India.

Bhim called on Parliament of India to allow all the Fundamental Rights incorporated in the Constitution of India in its Chapter-III to flow into the State of J&K so that every citizen of India residing in J&K shall also share the fruits of democracy and get an opportunity to hoist the National Flag from every corner of J&K without any force or compulsion.

“People of J&K are secular, democratic and deserve to be treated with love and affection. Bullets are not the solution. This is the message of the Panthers Party movement to every Indian citizen on behalf of the Indian citizens residing in J and K,” he added.