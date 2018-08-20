Grant admission to aggrieved students for under-graduate courses: Bhalla

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Education has been one of the sectors where ousted PDP-BJP Government during the past four years has done nothing substantial that can be boasted about. There was need for improving the quality of education being provided to the students and raising the level of infrastructure that is otherwise available. However, on both these front the PDP-BJP Government has done nothing considerable as the ground reports suggest so.

This was observed by former Minister and senior Congress leader Raman Bhalla while expressing serious concern over protest by students seeking admission in Jammu colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla said that the students who recently qualified Class 12th bi-annual exams must get admission for under-graduate courses in the city colleges. He urged Governor administration to go ahead with granting admission to these students for under-graduate courses. While education gives hope to the millions of children, the same should be extended to all aspirants, he added.

“Youth, constituting around 60 per cent of our population, is the most valuable resource at our disposal. Their skill could be used to enhance State’s economic growth, political conditions and other sectors of the society. But the failure of in developing higher education in accordance with the needs and requirements of the society is a serious stumbling block,” Bhalla asserted.

“Denial of admission to the students in the city colleges under Cluster University would demoralise aspirant students so they must be accommodated by starting evening classes. The aggrieved admission seekers, who have passed out class 12th in annual or bi-annual exams, must be allowed to continue their study as regular students. The future of thousands of students was at stake because of the mismanagement of the administration,” Bhalla added.

Cautioning people against the “evil designs of frustrated political outfits, Bhalla called upon them to maintain unity and foil all these machinations with courage and fortitude. He sought a decisive mandate for Congress, saying a “Stable and strong government is pre-requisite for satiating political, economic and developmental issues of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Among those present on the occasion included Chaman Lal, Karuna, Rakesh Bhagat, Diwan Chand, Mulakh Raj, Mangat Ram, Ruffi, Mathi, Tara Chand, Gopal Sharma, Ajay Foji, Sumitra, Gharu Ram, Sukhchain, Desh Raj, Pawan, Suraj Kumar, Lalit Sharma, Gulami Ram, Kartar Chand and Madan.