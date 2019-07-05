Grand finale of Choona Hai Aasman held

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: The Grand finale of talent hunt event ‘Choona Hai Aasman’, organized under the Civic Action Programme, was held by Bandipora police at District Police Lines Bandipora.

On the occasion, DySP Hqrs Bandipora was the Chief Guest. Large number of participants from different age groups categorized as 5-12 years, 13-18 years and 19-25 years participated in the event.

In the age group of 5-12 years, Maliha was adjudged as the winner of the event. While in the age group of 13-18 years Mehnaza Akhter was adjudged as the winner and in the age group of 19-25 years, Muntazir Ahmad was adjudged as winner.

While addressing the participants, DySP Hqrs said that this talent hunt programme is a major initiative of J&K Police to boost the morale of youngsters and to provide them platform, so that their hidden talent could get nourished in a right direction.

DySP Hqrs Bandipora and other officers who were witnessing the event congratulated the winners and participants.