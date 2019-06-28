Grameen Bank participates in ‘Back to Village’ programme

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: J&K Grameen Bank participated in ‘Back to Village’ programme at Chajwal Panchayat, village Sunjwan under Branch Office Samba, Tehsil Vijaypur under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural with enthusiasm and zeal. Grameen Bank has engaged all its rural branches to actively participate in noble initiative of the Government.

Navin K Choudhary, Principal Secretary I&C was the Chief Guest on the occasion and appreciated active participation of the bank in the campaign. He further said that ‘Back to Village’ Programme will focus on four main goals viz., energizing Panchayats, collecting feedback on delivery of Government schemes/programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of villages.

Janak Raj Angural, Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank said that it is first-of-its-kind and an ambitious initiative taken by J&K Government to reach out to people at grass root level. He said that these programmes are primarily aimed at energising 4,483 Panchayats in actual and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation besides creating an earnest desire among rural masses for decent standard of living. He assured bank’s strenuous efforts in making the Government’s initiative a huge success.

Amit Laira, Regional Manager, Kathua & Samba added that the feedback, so obtained at grass root level, will help the Government in needs assessment and subsequently to tailor various schemes/programmes for improving delivery of village-specific services. LDM Samba, Satish Sharma educated gathering about various schemes like PMJDY, PMSBY, PMJJBY, APY, SHG, JLG, etc.