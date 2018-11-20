Grameen Bank organises digital financial literacy camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Financial Literacy Center, J&K Grameen Bank under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural organised Going Digital – Financial Literacy Camp at village Bandhari under the Branch Office Devak. The programme was intended to widespread the knowledge regarding various financial products and the recent technological innovations in banking sector.

Des Raj, DDM NABARD, JKGB Jammu was the Chief Guest on the occasion and demonstrated to the masses various videos regarding the benefits of social security schemes namely Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana(PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojana(APY). The mobile van financed by the NABARD was used for that purpose.

Sunil Choudhary, Regional Manager, JKGB Rajouri and Poonch spoke about the ongoing J&K Grameen Bank Festival Bonanza – 2018.

The equipment on the mobile van was used to showcase to the public, various video clips presenting multiple uses of bank cheques, use of POS Machine, RuPay Debit Card, KCC RuPay Debit Card, Net Banking, Mobile Banking Services, Adhaar based transactions , NEFT/ RTGS and Immediate Payment Services (IMPS).

Besides the gathering, the other dignitaries of the area including former Sarpanch and Panchs were also present during the event. Rajinder Kumar, Branch Head, Devak concluded the session by presenting the vote of thanks.