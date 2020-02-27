Grameen Bank holds financial, digital literacy awareness programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Grameen Bank, branch Sarore under the leadership of its Chairman, Janak Raj Angural organised a Financial & Digital Literacy awareness programme at Sant Raseela Ram Ashram, Sarore. With this, J&K Grameen Bank completed NABARD project under FIF of conducting 300 village-level programmes and 186 Financial & Digital Literacy awareness programmes for financial year 2019-20. During the programme, Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank felicitated members of various Self Help Groups and distributed sanction letters among beneficiaries under various sponsored schemes.

Meritorious students of Government Middle School Sarore were also felicitated by the Chairman on the occasion. Members of an eminent Farmers Club ‘Mahesh Farmers Club’ presided by Ram Murti Sharma were also felicitated for their extraordinary work towards growth and development of the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Angural instructed all bank officials for ensuing 100 per cent coverage of farmers under KCC without fail. He further said that various social security schemes like APY, PMSBY, PMJJBY and PMJDY accounts are available in the Bank, and urged gathering to avail the benefits of same besides spreading awareness among their peers.

D K Bali, General Manager, J&K Grameen Bank said that the Bank has tremendously progressed in providing digital services to its clientele. The Bank is presently providing digital services like SMS banking, IMPS, NEFT, RTGS, RUPAY cards and Direct Benefit Transfer etc to promote digital banking, he added.

D D Gupta, Chief, Audit Inspection & Vigilance, J&K Grameen Bank appealed to public to enroll themselves under various Government sponsored social security schemes provided by the Bank.

He further made people aware about various fraudulent tricks applied by fraudsters to dupe innocents of their hard earned money.

Ram Murti Sharma, Chairman, Mahesh Farmers Club, expressed gratitude towards Chairman and entire team of J&K Grameen Bank for their untiring support and efforts for overall development of the region.

Regional Manager Jammu, J&K Grameen Bank, Sahil Sharma urged that bank’s lucrative financing schemes should be promoted among people, the details of which are easily available at bank’s revamped website www.jkgb.in. Various lending schemes of the Bank like Housing Loan, Car Loan, Education Loan, Transport loan, Trade Loan, etc were talked about for generating awareness among gathering. Heena Malhotra (CM Sectt JKGB) hosted the event and presented formal vote of thanks.

Others present on the occasion included Shivani (AEO Agriculture Deptt), Amit (Agriculture Deptt); Vinod Kumar Charak (Sarpanch of Upper Panchayat Sarore); Sagar (ex-Sarpanch); Tilak Raj (Retired Head Master); Des Raj (Trustee of Sant Raseela Ram Ashram), Ajay Bharti, Ram Paul Sharma and Pawan Gupta.