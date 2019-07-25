Grameen Bank hands over PMJJBY, PMSBY claim of Rs 4 lakh to nominee

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Micro Finance and Financial Inclusion Department, J&K Grameen Bank under the Chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural is continuously spreading awareness regarding Government sponsored social security schemes like PMSBY & PMJJBY, wherein, people are insured at a nominal premium of Rs 12 &Rs 330 respectively. Also pension scheme APY and Fasal Bima Yojana are widely promoted during various awareness programmes for the greater good of rural populace.

Janak Raj Angural, Chairman, J&K Grameen Bank during review meeting of Samba & Kathua region branches of the Bank, handed over PMJJBY & PMSBY claim amount of Rs.4 lakhs to the nominee Madhu Bala, a resident of village Parnanan in Kathua.

D.K. Bali, General Manager, J&K Grameen Bank, while speaking on the occasion said that the Bank will make all possible efforts to ensure that each and every family of the state is covered under financial inclusion initiative, thereby, leading them to the path of development and prosperity.

Devi Dayal Gupta, Chief (I&V Section), J&K Grameen Bank also spoke on the occasion and talked about importance of these social security schemes and impressed upon Branch Heads to make serious efforts for effective penetration under these schemes in their respective branches.

Amit Laira, Regional Manager (Kathua), J&K Grameen Bank, said that besides normal banking, it becomes our moral duty to spread these schemes awareness among the needy rural population.

Narinder Singh, BH Kathua, J&K Grameen Bank talkedat regarding the benefits of social security schemes.