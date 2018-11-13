Grameen Bank hands over PMJJBY claim to nominee

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Financial Inclusion and Insurance Department, J&K Grameen Bank under the chairmanship of Janak Raj Angural organised camp at village Utteri, Barwal Kathua under the Branch Office Barwal.

The programme was intended to widespread the knowledge regarding various financial products and the recent technological innovations in banking sector.

R.P Sharma, Regional Manager, JKGB Kathua spoke at length about the ongoing J&K Grameen Bank Festival Bonanza – 2018 with a special offer of rebate in rate of interest and no processing charges on car, consumer durable goods and two wheeler loans. He also handed over PMJJBY claim amounting Rs. 2 lakh to the nominee namely Oshma Malpotra during the event.

He also appreciated the efforts of HOD FIID and Incharge FLC Vipan Gupta for his tremendous efforts in wide spreading the national social security schemes.

Mohan Lal, Branch Head, Barwal enlightened the participants about new technologies available in the bank such as multiple uses of bank cheques, use of POS Machine, RuPay Debit card, KCC RuPay Debit Card, Net Banking, Mobile Banking Services, Adhaar based transactions etc. Sarpanchs and Panchs of the area also graced the occasion.