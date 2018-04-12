Grameen Bank hands over PMJJBY claim to nominee

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: Micro Finance and Financial Inclusion Department, J&K Grameen Bank under the chairmanship of R.K Chhibber is conducting a state wide campaign regarding social security schemes including PMSBY & PMJJBY wherein the people are insured at a nominal premium of Rs 12 and Rs 330 respectively.

Most of the beneficiaries belong to unorganised sector including factory workers, hawkers and rural agricultural labour etc. After a span of more than one year, 100 percent claim settlement rate is maintained by the bank and the nominee of the insured person get a financial aid of Rs. 2 lakh.

Recently, bank organised a programme in which R.K Narang, Regional Manager Rajouri and Poonch who was the Chief Guest handed over amount of Rs. 2 lakh claim regarding PMJJBY to the nominee of the insurer, Jeet Kumar by Sarpanch Pushav Kumar of the area.

Vipan Gupta, Sr. Manager, MF&FI Department, Om Parkash Sharma, Ex-Lecturer, Darshan lal Raina, Ex-Subedar Retired, Raghunath Sharma, Ex-Headmaster Retired, Prem Chand Bhagat, Branch Head Channi Prat were also present.