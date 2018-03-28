Grameen Bank employees project demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: On the call of All India Regional Rural Bank Employees Association, Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank Officer’s Association (JKGBOA) and Jammu and Kashmir Grameen Bank Employees Association (JKGBEA) on Tuesday continued protest on the second consecutive day.

Large number of officers and employees assembled in front of head office of J&K Grameen Bank at Narwal and raised slogans in favour their demands.

The protestors reiterated their demands and asked government to stop privatisation of RRBs, provide pension and PF parity at par with NCB pension, introduce compassionate appointment scheme in RRB in line with sponsor bank, extend computer increment in line with sponsor banks, ensure parity of service regulation at par with sponsor bank, cover pay, allowances, other benefits, leave rules, promotion and recruitment policy, ensure minimum wage and other allied benefits pending, regularise daily waged casual workers in line with sponsor banks, implement compassionate appointment scheme with retrospective effect and declare IBA as apex level negotiating forum for RRBs.

The Dharna was addressed by Amit Laira (President JKGBOA), Rashpal Choudhary (General Secretary), Avinash Singh (President JKGBEA), Vikas Choudhary (General Secretary) and Karan Singh, General Secretary J&K Grameen Bank Retired Association.