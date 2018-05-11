Grameen Bank conducts 475 camps under Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Micro Finance and Financial Inclusion Department in collaboration of Regional Office Jammu, Rajouri/ Poonch and Kathua/Samba conducted 475 camps in Govt of India campaign on the theme of Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan in 19 villages covered in Districts Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch.

Vipan Gupta, Sr. Manager, Micro Finance and Financial Inclusion, J&K Grameen Bank highlighted that 475 camps conducted by JKGB under Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan by enrolling 11774 enrolments under the said programme. The set target of 8651 has been achieved by the bank. He told that the bank opened the accounts of mostly unbanked population in the most backward areas of the given 19 villages under Pradhan Mantri Jan DhanYojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan JyotiBhimaYojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BhimaYojana (PMSBY).

Representatives of various departments i.e., BMO, BDO, LDMs, DDMs, Deputy Secy DFS and many local coordinators take part in daily campaign of Gram Swaraj Abhiyaan. They also make their effort to aware the unreached population to take these benefits.