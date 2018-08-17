Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Meritorious students and prominent people of the society were felicitated for their outstanding contributions towards society in the Gram Panchayat Award Presentation Ceremony held here.

The award ceremony was organised by Ex- Sarpanch Rajroop Singh in collaboration with Panchs of Halqa Panchayat Lower Muthi Jammu. On the occasion, Mohammad Alyas Khan, SDM North was the Chief Guest and Neha Sharma, COO Bhalwal Jammu was the Guest of Honour.

The awards comprising a citation, appreciation certificate and shawl were presented by Raj Rajroop Singh along with Chief Guest and Guest of Honour. During the programme, meritorious students who scored more than 80 per cent marks in Classes 8th, 10th and 12th for session 2017-18 of Vishwa Bharti School, Vimal Vidhayaia and Bhartiya Shiksha Kendra were felicitated. He remarked that such events shall definitely enhance the morale of students in the society. Students of Government College of Education Jammu were also honoured for their outstanding contribution in imparting awareness among the inhabitants of Village Lower Muthi about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Speaking on the occasion, Raj Rajroop Singh said that the award ceremony was organised with a view to make aware the society about young generation who are extremely doing great for the future of country and advised them not to indulge in unfair activities.

SDM North Mohd Alyas Khan appreciated the efforts of Raj Roop Singh and his team for this initiative and hoped that such programmes should take place in future also.