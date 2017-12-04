GP Fund Office employee lands in SVO net

State Times News

JAMMU: The State Vigilance Organisation has caught an employee of GP Fund Office Rajouri for demanding and accepting bribe for preparing a final GPF case.

The accused Mohd Rashid Khan, posted as Senior Compiler in GP Fund Office Rajouri, demanded Rs.15,000 bribe from one Hari Singh, son of Sarwan Singh, resident of Hathal, Sunderbani who retired as Meter Reader on July 31, 2017.

The complainant, Hari Singh alleged that he visited the GP Fund Office Rajouri, number of times for clearing his GP Fund case after his retirement but one employee, namely Mohd Rashid Khan, posted as Senior Compiler in GP Fund Office Rajouri demanded Rs.15,000 bribe for preparing his final GPF case. The complainant further stated that in spite of the fact that he had completed all the formalities, he was not given the final clearance certificate.

The complainant further stated that the official was compelling him to pay the bribe of Rs. 15,000. However after negotiations, he agreed to receive the bribe in two installments of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5000 each.

As a result, the complainant agreed to pay Rs. 10,000 as bribe to Mohd Rashid Khan for getting the final GPF documents. The complainant later lodged complaint against the official and requested for appropriate legal action into the matter.

On receiving the complaint, a trap team was constituted under the supervision of DySP Girdhari Lal. Accordingly Mohd Rashid Khan Senior Compiler was caught red handed taking a bribe of Rs.10,000 from the complainant.

FIR 44/ 2017 has been registered under Section 5(1) (d) read with 5(2) J&K P.C. Act Samvat 2006 and Section 4-A of the amended PC Act against Mohd Rashid Khan, who has been arrested and further investigations have been set in motion.