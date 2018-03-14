GOVT’S SILENCE

Share Share 0 Share 0

The Tuesday’s assault on two TV channel scribes who were working on a story on migrants from Myanmar—-Rohingyas has brought to the fore a larger political design to unsettle the demographic canvas. Surprisingly, Jammu remained silent on their settling here so long. The issue did not crop up just in few days, persecuted by their own Buddhists brethren, the Rohingya Muslims were forced to migrate as the situation worsened in their home state of Rakhine. Even when BJP came to power in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his first visit to Myanmar had taken up the issue with State Counsellor and Leader of the National League for Democracy of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, who expressed her helplessness. Her statement made it sure that Myanmar may not be so easily cooperating with India in deporting about 40,000 Rohingyas living “illegally” in the country. Even the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju has stated the government’s position in no uncertain terms both in Parliament and outside. India has been flagging the Rohingya-terror group links and had raised the issue with the Myanmar’s National Security Adviser U Thaung Tun who was in Delhi in February last. One of the biggest clusters of the stateless Rohingya refugees is in Jammu. The fact is that Jammu is home to several communities from more equatorial states of India like Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand who work as labourers on infrastructure projects to build roads and private homes in the town. Most Rohingyas get work as labourers in private building projects, often digging trenches to lay cables. After the terror attack on a military camp in Jammu questions were raised on Rohingya help to the terrorists and voices were raised by political, fringe political parties and trade bodies for their expulsion from Jammu. On the other hand in Kashmir, protests were held in Srinagar, Sopore, Tral, Pampore and Anantnag areas in which world’s silence over the Rohingya issue was condemned. This divided stand viz-a-viz Jammu which wants their exit while Kashmir sees this as an excess over minorities. Here lies the catch as there has been a political game plan to redraw the demographic map of Jammu and Kashmir through these migrants, so is the silence of the government. Any taker for such a theory?