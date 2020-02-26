Govt’s Grievances Cell yet to respond

Dear Editor,

It is very discomfited to mark here that time and again writing pleas, articles, dropping grievances in the Lieutenant Governor’s Cell, now it seems to be of no use. I log in everyday to LG’s Grievances Cell/ JK Awaam Ki Awaaz, to see whether any reply has been dropped, but as usual I find the same, your grievance has been forwarded to concerned department for redressal. Though it has been clearly mentioned on the LG’S Grievances Cell norms that within 15 days the reply will be sent but it takes months and years to get a response. They say that ”Rules are for fools and not for influentially sound people” and same holds true as far as the department of Higher Education is concerned. With a very heavy heart I am writing this letter to the Government of Union Territory of J&K, that in spite of Chief Secretary’s order to follow transfer policy norms and ensure that no official should overstays on any post and in any department. Chief Secretary has also directed that Transfer Policy of 2010 should be implemented strongly, still there is a total mess in the Higher Education Department where those Assistant and Associate Professors who belong to families of bureaucrats and influential persons of J&K UT are calling the shots in the department as far as their prime postings are concerned. Those Assistant and Associate Professors with no political back are bound to perform their duties in the far-flung areas and after completing their tenure, nobody is ready to give them another posting within Jammu. In response to the RTI query filed by me, shocking disclosures were made by the principals of Women College Gandhi Nagar and GGM SC College, where as principal of MAM College has not replied even. These two prominent colleges of Jammu city, Women College Gandhi Nagar and GGM SC College, where hundreds of faculty members are enjoying more than 5,6,7,8,9,10,11 and up to 20 years stay. In Women College Gandhi Nagar, 07 number of faculty members in Botany stream have completed more than five years of stay. Similarly, 12 in Education, 07 in English, 02 in EVS, 01 in Food Science, 01 in Geography, 02 in Hindi, 06 in Home science, 04 in Mathematics, 01 in Physics, 01 in Political Science, 01 in Psychology, 01 in Punjabi, 02 in Sanskrit, 01 in Sociology, 01 in statistics and 06 in Zoology stream have completed more than in-between 5-20 years of stay. Another college of Jammu city, namely GGM SC College too has the same condition and is carrying the legacy of Women College Gandhi Nagar. 05 number of faculty in English stream are overstayed. Similarly, 13 in Physics stream, 14 in Chemistry stream, 03 in Mathematics, 07 in Botany, 07 in Zoology, 02 in Geology, 02 in Electronics, 02 in BCA have completed more than 5-12 years of stay. It shows that nobody who is in power has the guts to transfer these blue – eyed staff members. The biggest irony is one of the faculty members of Botany department at Women College Gandhi Nagar is wife of former BJP MLA who has an overstay of 20 years, who was transferred also but managed within weeks’ time to get back to same college, another irony is whenever transfer list comes within midnight orders get modified, which raises question mark on the style of functioning of worthy secretary higher education department. Such a horrible state of affairs in the higher education department shows that less influential people can be posted anywhere and the people who have strong backing manage to stay in the city colleges for as much as they can. Now again the question arises, whether the transfer policy norms are being implemented in fair manner or it’s just a mere eye wash. Earlier, Chief Secretary, few days back directed all departments to follow transfer policy strictly and acting on that Commissioner/Secretary Higher Education issued transfer order of few Assistant and Associate Professors, but some of them were transferred within Jammu City from one college to another. Some of them are not willing to join their new postings and are imposing their will. This shows that Commissioner/ Secretary has taken everything for granted, least bothering about much talked about government’s transfer policy. Even some staff members were seen modifying their transfer order the same day due to hand in glove relation with those in power, thereby raising alarm bells over the state of affairs. The terrible situation in Higher Education Department shows that there are different set of rules for Influentially strong and Influentially weak staff members. This time I will not write a high-level enquiry should be conducted rather I would like to thanks to the violation of government rules from the office of Commissioner/ Secretary Higher Education, for crushing less influential faculty members by their nefarious designs.

Ashutosh Khanna,

Student, Department of Law,

University of Jammu.