Govt winds up District Consumer Forums

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Government on Thursday ordered the winding up of Jammu and Kashmir District Consumer Forums constituted under Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Protection Act, 1987 with effect from October 31, 2019.

An order issued here by General Administration Department (GAD) said that consequent upon repeal of the Jammu and Kashmir Consumer Protection Act, 1987 by the J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, sanction is hereby accorded to the winding up of Jammu and Kashmir District Consumer Forums with effect from October 31, 2019 that is the appointed date for the formation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh.

The order said that the President/ Members of Jammu and Kashmir District Consumer Forums shall cease to hold office from the said date, adding that all the staff posted in the Forums shall report to the Administrative Department from October 30, 2019.

It also said the vehicles allotted to or purchased for the Jammu and Kashmir District Consumer Forums from time to time shall be handed over to the Director, State Motor Garages Departments.

The GAD orders also said buildings housing the Jammu and Kashmir District Consumer Forums along with furniture and electronic gadgets shall be taken over by the concerned Assistant Directors of FCS&CA Department against proper receipt.