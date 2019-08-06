Govt used executive powers to tear apart J-K: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of abusing its executive powers to tear apart the state of Jammu and Kashmir and said this will have serious implications on national security.

A day after the Centre revoked the provisions of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories, the Congress leader said national integration cannot be furthered by unilaterally tearing apart the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

“National integration isnt furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K, imprisoning elected representatives and violating our Constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land.

“This abuse of executive power has grave implications for our national security,” he said on Twitter.

This is the Congress leader’s first comment since the government on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed that the state be bifurcated into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (PTI)