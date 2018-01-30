Govt to take FIR against Army to logical conclusion: CM

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

LA rocked over Shopian deaths, BJP demands withdrawal of FIR

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Monday that it was her government’s duty to take the investigation in the Shopian incident, where two civilians were killed allegedly in Army firing, to a logical conclusion.

Defending her government’s decision to lodge an FIR against the personnel involved in the incident, during his address in the Legislative Assembly, Mufti said she did not believe the action would have a demoralising effect on the force.

Terming the incident a “setback” to the political process, Mufti said she spoken about it to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who asked her to take the required action in case there was “carelessness”.

“I do not accept that the Army gets demoralised by such actions. The Army is an institution and has done a wonderful job. But a black sheep can be anywhere… Among judges there can be black sheep, but we can’t paint every one with the same brush,” Mufti said.

She said if somebody commits a mistake, he should be punished as such a course only brings laurels to the institution.

“If some Army officer has committed a mistake, an FIR has been lodged and it is the duty of the government to take it to a logical conclusion,” Mufti said.

Giving details, she said two militants and a civilian were killed in an encounter on January 24. “The police asked the Army to not pass through the village as one of the militants killed in the encounter was its resident. The Army, because of some compulsion, took the route but their vehicles came under stone pelting resulting in the killing of two civilians in the firing,” she said.

It is a “big issue”, Mufti said.

Every now and then we have “unfortunate” incidents that should not have happened, she added.

“We are asking the Army and other security forces to maintain utmost restraint but it is also a fact that unlike in the past when villages used to get deserted if there was an encounter, or even a fake encounter, now hundreds indulge in stone pelting on security forces when an encounter breaks out,” she said. Mufti said that whether at Unified Command meetings or elsewhere, she always advocated restraint in dealing with civilians. I asked the forces to resort to aerial firing instead of direct firing if they have no other option, she said.

The government is on the back foot due to such killings and it is of no benefit to us, she said.

I talked to the Union defence minister immediately after learning about the incident and she was positive in her response, Mufti told the House.

“She said if you feel there is carelessness (on the part of the Army), you take whatever action you want to take.

Subsequently, we lodged an FIR and ordered a magisterial probe,” the chief minister said.

During the course of her speech, Congress legislature party leader Nawang Rigzin Jora interrupted Mufti twice after she claimed that the UPA’s ten years saw no progress on the Kashmir issue. The Congress leader questioned Mufti on what stopped her from carrying the initiatives forward.

Mufti lauded initiatives taken by BJP prime ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi for restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir and normalising relations with Pakistan.

Modi has taken over from where Vajpayee left, she said.

She praised the Centre for “serious initiatives” on Kashmir and asked opposition members to maintain consistency on dialogue, relations with Pakistan etc.

“We can’t afford confrontation with Pakistan because we suffer a lot and I am feeling happy when there is any indication of back channel dialogue between the two countries,” she said.

It was time for the ruling party BJP MLA to call a shot at the Chief Minister during discussion by demanding that the FIR registered against the army personnel be withdrawn forthwith.

R. S Pathania said already a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident and let the law take its own course.

“There is a consensus on the magisterial probe and criminal action should be taken against the guilty. But naming the Army personnel in the FIR (without completion of the inquiry) and levelling serious charges should not have been done,” he told the Assembly.

Mufti faced another interruption when National Conference legislature party leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah rose from his seat after she claimed that he had once said that youth pelting stones on security bunkers were committing suicide.

“I never said such a thing but had cited the example of a youth arrested for stone pelting who said he was fed up with life after a girl rejected him. His friends told him it is a sin to commit suicide. The youth claimed he was pelting stones so that they fire and he dies a martyr’s death,” Abdullah said.

He accused Mufti of playing politics over “dead bodies”.

“I don t believe in playing politics over dead bodies. I pray to Allah to keep me away from such a thing but the chief minister can only play politics over dead bodies,” he alleged.

Earlier, noisy protests in the Assembly forced the Speaker to adjourn the Question Hour to discuss death of two civilians in alleged firing by security forces in Shopian district on Saturday.

Amid noisy scenes from the Opposition benches, the Chief Minister requested the speaker Kavinder Gupta to allow the discussion, leading to the adjournment of the Question Hour.

“What has happened (in Shopian) is unfortunate … some members want to discuss the issue, there should be a discussion. It is the right of the house to allow the discussion,” Mehbooba said.

The opposition members from National Conference, Congress and CPI(M), supported by ruling PDP legislators from Shopian, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat and Sonawar Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, rose on their feet soon after the House assembled this morning.

With pictures of Shopian incident in their hands, the members moved the adjournment motion to discuss the prevailing law and order situation and raised slogans in support of their demand.

The Speaker asked them to take their seats, assuring that a discussion after the Question hour but the opposition did not budge from its demand prompting intervention by the Chief Minister.

Ali Mohammad Sagar demanded strict action against persons named in the FIR lodged by police in connection with the firing incident and the killings. The NC legislator demanded immediate arrest of the accused and completion of the probe initiated by the government within a fortnight. He called for initiating a political process to put an end to the cycle of killings and recurrent violent protests, which he said cannot be found through the security prism.

Mohammad Yousuf Bhat called for immediate action and arrests in connection with the FIR registered in the firing incident and completion of the probe ordered by the government within the stipulated time.

Gulzar Ahmad Wani called for collective efforts by all to restore peace and tranquillity in the State while rising about the political affiliations. He expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the State, especially in Kashmir Valley and sought an immediate end to civilian killings.

Hakeem Mohammad Yasin called for serious efforts to restore calm. He also called for observing utmost restraint while dealing with street protests to avoid civilian casualties. He also demanded a transparent probe into the Shopian firing incident.

Bashir Ahmad Dar condemned the killings and hailed the government’s decision to order a judicial probe. He opined such incidents would have stopped if those found guilty in the past would have been brought to justice. He said the gun is not a solution to the problem and urged for a meaningful dialogue.

Mian Altaf said the administration should have shown some alertness in view of the inputs. He said the government needs to open political channels to fill the vacuum between the government and the people. He suggested that the political leaders should be cautious while issuing statements to avoid provocation.

Pawan Kumar Gupta also condemned the incident and said such incidents should not occur in future. He called for taking steps to revive brotherhood, co-existence and harmony for which Kashmir Valley is known. He also called for a probe and said that house should be informed about the facts of the incident so that truth comes to fore.

CPI(M) legislator M Y Trigami said there is only one question, why these killings? This is the biggest question.

Two youths were allegedly killed and nine others injured in Army firing at Ganovpora in Shopian on Saturday when a stonepelting mob targeted a convoy.

The police has registered a case against Army personnel involved in the firing incident and the state government has also ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and sought a report within 20 days even as a defence spokesman maintained that the soldiers opened fire in self-defence.