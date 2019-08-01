Govt to setup inspection, certification centres for vehicles

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Principal Secretary Transport Department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon on Wednesday said that automated inspection and certification centres (ICC) will be set up for rigorous inspection of motor vehicles in Private-Public Partnership (PPP) mode.

The Principal Secretary stated this during a meeting to review various projects and initiatives undertaken by the Department.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer R&B Sami Arif, RTO Kashmir Akramullah Tak, General Manager JKPCC Harkawal Singh, Director Finance Transport Department Mahesh Das, Additional Transport Commissioner Ajaz Abdullah, SE R&B Javid Bukhari, and other concerned.

Transport Commissioner S P Vaid, Divisional Commissioner Ladakh Saughat Biswas, ARTO Kargil and other officers participated in the meeting via videoconferencing.

Dr Samoon said the ICCs will be set up in each district of the State to inspect vehicles and remove any defect before they are allowed to ply on roads.

He said that these centres will serve as technical centres for testing the roadworthiness of transport vehicles after evaluation of various identified parameters in a scientific manner.

“The fitness tests of motor vehicles, being carried out presently are visual, completely non-mechanised and nothing but subjective evaluation by the inspecting officer. The prescribed tests are more of a routine nature rather than fulfilling any meaningful exercise. With automated inspection and certification centres, we will be able to solve these issues,” he added.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary asked Divisional Commissioner Ladakh to submit DPR for Regional Driving Institute at Leh at earliest.

He also directed submission of Utilization Certificate of Rs 2.2 crore works of ICC Samba to MORTH GOI.