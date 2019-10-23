‘Govt to screen free of cost movie shows in each district’

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that government would screen variety of films in each districts for public very soon.

Movies on children, sports, culture based films and documentaries will be screened in selected auditoriums at every district of Kashmir Division. General public can watch the films in their districts free of cost.

The Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to chalk out adequate arrangements that include heating, seating, shops and deployment of magistracy for the hassle free screening of films in their districts.

Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) is the nodal agency for film screenings across the valley and create mass awareness among the people regarding film screening in each district.

Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Bandipora, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museums, Additional Deputy Commissioners of Srinagar and Budgam, Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Div Com (K), Information and Police officers and other concerned officials were present in the meeting where as other Deputy Commissioners participated in the meeting through video conferencing.