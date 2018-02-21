Govt to reintroduce board exam for Class XI: Bukhari

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Education Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday said that the government has decided to reintroduce board exams for Class XI from the current session. He also revealed that the education regulatory mechanism would be strengthened to keep check on the functioning of private educational institutions within Jammu and Kashmir and those offering courses for elsewhere in the country through advertisements.

The Minister for Education was interacting with the students through video conference here after launching the online knowledge network hub of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) which will enable the students to accesses books and attend lecturers of subject experts of national repute with one click.

“The education department will consolidate data about affiliation status and other documentary requirements of all educational institutions functioning in the state, while it will be made mandatory for the outside colleges, universities and any other professional institutions to register itself with the Education department before inviting admissions from the state”

He said the need is felt to save children from falling in the trap of fraud institutions and to keep tab on the working of private schools affiliated with different boards. He said the department would send the list to the Central Board of School Education and other boards of those schools which have not renewed their affiliation. “The department will conduct thorough scrutiny to assess the working of each school and its affiliation status” the Minister asserted.

Congratulating JKBOSE for launching unique facility of Knowledge network hub, the Minister said that the government led by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is determined to connect all the schools especially in far flung and remote areas with technology.

The Minister said that through the Knowledge network hub, the students of far flung areas can benefit from online e-books, lectures and with the experts of national and international repute.

Minister of State for Education, Tourism and Culture, Priya Sethi asked JKBOSE to strengthen the grievance redress mechanism for the convenience of the students. She called for addressing the grievances through single window system.

Earlier, Altaf Bukhari and Priya Sethi laid foundation of three-storey Additional block with parking and canteen facilities within the JKBOSE premises.

Secretary School Education, Farooq Ahmed Shah, Chairperson, JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, Director, School Education, Jammu, S.Ravinder Singh, Director, Information, Muneer-ul-Islam, Director, JKBOSE, Dr Farooq Ahmad Peer, State Project Director SSA, Abdul Rashid Waar, State Project Director, RMSA, Taufail Matoo, besides senior functionaries of the concerned departments were present on the occasion.