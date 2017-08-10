Govt to promote enterpreneurship: Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SEMPORA: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday laid the foundation of Centre for Training and Skill Development and Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) here.

These Centres, first of its kind in the State, would augment the training activities for young entrepreneurs at the EDI. The need for an Incubation Centre was felt for long to guide the freshly trained youth in arranging capital, material and market support for their projects. The project is expected to cost Rs. 27 crore and is expected to build the training capacity at the EDI by a great measure.

Addressing a large number of young entrepreneurs on the occasion, the Chief Minister said her Government would do all what it takes see that enterprise takes full roots in the State. She said today she laid the foundation stone of an Industrial Estate at Wyun with the objective of providing unit holding facilities to young entrepreneurs.

Mehbooba Mufti said she was happy to see many young boys and girls standing up on their feet confidently and providing livelihood to many others. This confidence, she said, needs to be built and multiplied to create a generation of young, successful and enterprising entrepreneurs in the State who would not be dependent on the Government but contributing significantly to the State’s economy and society.

The Chief Minister appreciated the role of EDI and its management in churning out professional and successful breed of young entrepreneurs who have started carving out their niche on the business canvas of the State. She said today’s addition of Incubation and Training Centres would greatly enhance the quality of training at the Institute.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated many young achievers from the EDI and also handed over letters among the 110 entrepreneurs whose credit facilitation cases were cleared by the steering committee of the EDI. She also launched the electronic transfer of seed capital into the accounts of the eligible entrepreneurs.