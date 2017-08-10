Govt to promote enterpreneurship: Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS SEMPORA: Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday laid the foundation of Centre for Training and Skill Development and Centre for Incubation and Business Acceleration at the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) here. These Centres, first of its kind in the State, would augment the training activities for young entrepreneurs at the EDI. The need for an Incubation Centre was felt for long to guide the freshly trained youth in arranging capital, material and market support for their projects. The project is expected to cost Rs. 27 crore and is expected to build the training capacity at the EDI by a great measure. Addressing a large number of young entrepreneurs on the occasion, the Chief Minister said her Government would do all what it takes see that enterprise takes full roots in the State. She said today she laid the foundation stone of an Industrial Estate at Wyun with the objective of providing unit holding facilities to young entrepreneurs. Mehbooba Mufti said she was happy to see many young boys and girls standing up on their feet confidently and providing livelihood to many others. This confidence, she said, needs to be built and multiplied to create a generation of young, successful and enterprising entrepreneurs in the State who would not be dependent on the Government but contributing significantly to the State’s economy and society. The Chief Minister appreciated the role of EDI and its management in churning out professional and successful breed of young entrepreneurs who have started carving out their niche on the business canvas of the State. She said today’s addition of Incubation and Training Centres would greatly enhance the quality of training at the Institute. On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated many young achievers from the EDI and also handed over letters among the 110 entrepreneurs whose credit facilitation cases were cleared by the steering committee of the EDI. She also launched the electronic transfer of seed capital into the accounts of the eligible entrepreneurs.
Gгeat sitе you have heｒe but I was curioսs if you knew of any messagе boards that cover the ѕame topics talked about here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community ԝhere I ｃɑn get comments from other expeгienced individualѕ tһat ѕhare the ѕame interest. If you have any suggestions, please let me know.
Cheers!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
There are talented stars other than the Khans: Aamir
Comedy legend Jerry Lewis dead at 91
Embrace Primordial prevention strategies for reducing CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Modelling groomed me for acting: Kriti Sanon
Yough for plus size people to find work in showbiz: Anjali
© 2016 State Times Daily Newspaper