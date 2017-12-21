Govt to present budget on Jan 11; NC finalises strategy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Even as the Jammu and Kashmir Government will present the annual budget in the State Legislative Assembly on January 11, the main opposition National Conference has finalised its strategy to take on the PDP-BJP coalition on various issues of public importance, especially growing unemployment, rising prices, regularisation of remainder daily rated workers and other categories of adhoc and contractual employees.

This was revealed in a provisional calendar issued by the Legislative Assembly here on Wednesday.

Speaker of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta issued the provisional calendar for the Sixth Session of the 12th Legislative Assembly scheduled to begin with the governor’s address on January 2, 2018.

The session is scheduled to culminate on February 10 2018, it said.

The Budget for the financial year 2018-19 would be presented by Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu in the House on January 11, 2018, it said, adding that this will be his fourth budget in a row.

The House will take up discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the governor’s address on January 3 and 9.

The discussion on the Motion of Thanks on governor’s address will continue on January 10 with the reply thereto.

The annual statement of the expenditure (budget) for the year 2018-19 and supplementary statement of the expenditure for the year 2017-18, will be presented in the House on January 11, while general discussion on the budget will be held on January 12 and 15 in two sittings, it said.

The general discussion on the budget and reply thereto would be again held on January 16, it added.

“From January 17 to February 1, the House would take up for discussion demand of grants for individual departments. On February 2, the House would take up the Appropriation Bill,” the calender said.

Meanwhile, February 3 has been dedicated for government business, followed by Private Members Bills on February 5.

Private Members Resolutions will be taken on February 6 and Private Members Bills on February 7 while government business would be taken up on February 9 and 10 also, it added.

Meanwhile, to devise strategy and to discuss issues to be taken up during the ensuing Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature, a joint meeting of the National Conference members of both the Houses was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this morning.

Working President and Legislative Party leader in the Legislative Assembly Omar Abdullah presided over the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues likely to be taken up in the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council during the session, beginning January 2, 2018. It also took stock of the prevailing political scenario in the state.

Omar Abdullah hoped that the members would vociferously take up the issues of immense public importance with special focus on difficulties faced by the people in their constituencies as also in the State.