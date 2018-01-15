Govt to initiate probe against employees working in media houses

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday said a probe will be initiated to find out how the government employees are violating ethics by working in various newspaper organisations after duty hours.

The development came a day after STATE TIMES carried a story that dozens of government employees are holding prime positions in various newspapers by doing the job of editing after duty hours.

Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Khurshid Ahmed Shah told STATE TIMES that it is absolutely wrong and violation of the Civil Service Rules. “If anyone is working in government department and also in media institutions, he or she shall be punished as per law. We will constitute a committee of officers to look into the matter, particularly Education Department will be our focus and strict action will be taken against the employees,” Shah said.

However, under Civil Service Rules, no government employee can work in any private institution, if somehow any person wants to do, he or she should get permission from the concerned department, then it is upto the head of that department whether he or she will allow him or her, but that is not being implemented in J&K, as several journalists are working in government departments, and no action has been taken yet against them.

STATE TIMES has learnt from reliable sources that, as Budget Assembly is underway, hundreds of Facebook, WhatsApp Journalists, etc are coming daily in the Assembly to represent themselves as journalists despite the fact that there are only 107 seats available for media fraternity in the Assembly in Jammu. Almost 400 Assembly passes have been issued to journalists, the sources added.

Secretary, J&K Assembly, M.R Singh, while talking to STATE TIMES, said, “We only issue Assembly passes but the list comes from Information Department”.

He said, “Information Department sends us the list of journalists for Assembly passes and accordingly same are issued. It is not in my jurisdiction whether the person is journalist or not, information department deals with media institutions and they know it well.”

However, when Mohammed Akbar Lone of National Conference was Assembly Speaker, he had shunted out two persons from press gallery, as they were also government employees.

“Yes, I had kicked off two persons from press gallery in Assembly when I was Speaker because both of them were government employees. The PDP led BJP government should initiate the same process. I will raise this issue in the Assembly that how government employees are representing as journalists,” Lone said.