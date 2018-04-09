Govt to establish Educational Fund in Technical Board: Imran Ansari

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In a bid to plug various gaps in Technical Education System, Minister for Technical Education Molvi Imran Raza Ansari today announced that Rs 2.00 lakh scholarship will be given to the financially weaker students under the proposed Educational Fund in State Board of Technical Education (SBOTE).

The Minister said the financial assistance will help poor and financially weaker students to continue their studies.

“The financial assistance up to Rs 2 lakh within a month shall be disbursed among the identified/recommended students after approval of the committee comprising Secretary J&K SBOTE (Chairman), Senior most Principal of Kashmir/Jammu division Polytechnics (Member), Registrar J&K SBOTE (Member), Dy Director Examinations (Member), Deputy Registrar Kashmir/ Jammu Divisions (Member) and Chairman/Director of reputed/registered voluntary organization/NGO (Member).”

Formal request has to be made to the head of Institutions/reputed and registered organizations/NGOs to recommend the students for support and assistance.

“The preference shall be given to the students pursuing Technical Education,” Ansari said.

He said the SBOTE at its own level can develop a data base of students requiring financial assistance after due verification for which mechanism shall be developed by Secretary J&K SBOTE.

The Minister said the proposed educational fund will help provide specialized training to students for academic improvement/competitive examinations, facilitate innovations and innovative ideas of students and help them in placements and employability.

“It is a step towards improving the educational standards for the benefit of students,” Ansari said.

Besides helping students to study the impact of various programmes/schemes, the minister said, the move will provide an opportunity to study education systems of various countries and will help to adopt the best practices suitable for J&K’s educational system.

“Any other activities deemed necessary will be taken for improvement in Educational System from time to time,” the minister said.