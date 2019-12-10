Govt to cover all students under scholarship schemes

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Government on Monday announced to cover all the students under various Scholarship Schemes, besides providing financial assistance to the physically challenged and persons above age of 70 years in the Union Territory.

It was revealed during a review meeting of field functionaries of Social Welfare Department chaired by Director General Social Welfare, Kashmir, Rukhsana Gani here at Markazi Falah-i-Itfaal, here. Highlighting the role of the Department, the Director General asked the officers to ensure that all the deserving people get benefit of these schemes.

The field functionaries were informed about the new guidelines for enrolment of beneficiaries under different schemes during the meeting.

The meeting was informed that 65000 new beneficiaries under Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and NSAP (National Social Assistance Programme) have been sanctioned by the Centre. The meeting was further informed that 10775 beneficiaries in Srinagar, 2912 in Ganderbal, 7196 in Budgam, 8269 in Anantnag, 5291 in Pulwama, 4147 Kulgam, 767 in Shopian, 8249 in Baramulla, 9204 in Kupwara and 8190 in Bandipora would be covered under ISSS and NSAF schemes.

The meeting also decided to extend the last date for filling National Scholarship Scheme forms by Dec 31, 2019.

The Director General said that the date was extended to cover more deserving students. She also said that Internet Kiosks established at Deputy Commissioner Offices and Tourist Reception Center will facilitate the students in applying for scholarships.

She also said there is a need for generating greater awareness among the masses about these schemes so that the benefits reach to the targeted sections of the society.

Later, the DG along with other officers visited Markazi Falah-i-Itfaal to take on-spot appraisal of facilities being provided to the children.