Govt to collect data of post-graduate men, women in J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Government on Monday ordered for collection of data of Post-Graduate men and women in the State.

The Labour and Employment Department on Monday issued a notification, which reads, “It has been desired by the Chief Secretary, J&K in the CoS meeting held on July 8, 2019 that a list of post-graduate men and women in the State but not employed in the government be prepared and accordingly, the Assistant Directors of Employment was directed to collect and compile the information for further submission to the Labour & Employment Department by or before July 22, 2019 through e-mail, fax or through special messenger.

“The information must include name, date of birth, contact number, type of master’s degree, years of passing, present employment status and address of the post-graduate,” the order added.