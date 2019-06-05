Govt terminates probation of two MOs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The government on Tuesday canceled the appointment and terminated probation of two Medical Officers. “In continuation of Government Order No:430-HME of 2019 dated April 18, 2019 and in exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 21(1) of the J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, the probation of two Medical Officers namely Pallvi Sharma and Reeta Devi appointed vide Government Order No. 49-HME of 2019 dated January 14, 2019, who had submitted their joining reports but were/are not physically continuing at their respective place of postings as on date despite issuance of final notice, are hereby terminated and they are discharged from the J&K Health & Family Welfare (Gazetted) Services,” reads the order issued by Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department.
