Govt taking tangible steps to meet teacher-shortage: Bukhari

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Minister for Education, Syed Mohammad Altaf Ahmad Bukhari on Saturday said that government is abreast with problem of staff strength dearth in the government schools and to overcome the problem 2150 teacher vacancies have been referred to the recruiting agencies for filling up these on fast track basis.

Replying to a specific question of Mohammad Shafi in the Legislative Assembly, the Education Minister said that of 22 High Schools in Uri constituency only High School Bimyar and High School Nowshera are presently without Headmasters. He said that 32 posts of masters are presently vacant in various schools of Uri constituency. However, he said the services of senior-most Masters have been provided to the headless High Schools falling in Uri constituency as an interim arrangement. He said nine more Masters have been posted in Middle Schools against available vacancies of the said constituency.

The minister said that the Administrative Department is constrained by the General Administration Department’s advisory issued in light of Supreme Court directions pursuant to which instructions have been conveyed to keep the slots meant for reserved category employees vacant/unfilled till the matter is finally heard and disposed of by the Supreme Court. He said because of this advisory, the department is unable to fill up vacancies at different levels including 100 posts of Headmasters in Kashmir division.