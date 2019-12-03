Govt taking initiatives to provide drinking water facility: Sahu

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Commissioner Secretary PHE, Ajit Kumar Sahu on Tuesday convened a district-wise meeting to review progress of Jal Jeevan Mission and languishing projects taken up under J&K Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation, directing the officials to submit a comprehensive report of the work done on languishing projects.

The Commissioner Secretary while enquiring about the status of languishing projects, he stressed on expediting the tendering process, so that the projects are completed by March 2020.

Sahu during the meeting reviewed progress of the PHE projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, National Rural Drinking Water Programme (NRDWP), NABARD and languishing projects.

He said that department is taking various path-breaking initiatives to provide potable drinking facility to people, adding that special focus is being given to those areas which face scarcity of drinking water.

Sahu impressed upon all the concerned to complete all the PHE projects in a time bound manner so that public can avail benefits.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer, Abdul Wahid besides Superintendent Engineers and XeN’s of various districts of Kashmir. Threadbare discussion was held on Jal Jeevan Mission

It may be recalled that the Government has set a deadline of 2022 for providing the piped water to all households under Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.