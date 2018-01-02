Govt should mitigate sufferings of Nagrota residents: Shivdev

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former MLA and senior Congress leader, Shivdev Singh on Tuesday criticised State Government for its failure to provide basic amenities to the people of Nagrota Constituency.

While addressing a public meeting here, Singh said that PDP-BJP Coalition Government has totally failed to address the problems of the people of the State.

“Since they (BJP-PDP) joined hands, the miseries of the people of the State in general and Nagrota Constituency in particular have increased manifolds. All the promises made to the people prior to the Assembly elections of 2014 have remained unfulfilled,” he said.

“The condition of roads has become deplorable besides there is problem of potable water, power supply, medical and education facilities etc. The people are fed up from the unscheduled power cuts due to which the water supply is also affected. The link roads in rural area of Nagrota Constituency are in dilapidated condition which shows the real face of the government,” he said. He urged upon the government to immediately start work for repair of inner roads connecting villages to the national highway in the areas. He also demanded providing of potable water and electric supply at the earliest so that people may not suffer any more.

Urging party workers to reach out to the people for resolution of the issues confronting them, Singh described the Congress Party as an instrument of service to the people, which has remained dedicated to the cause of serving the people.

Others present on the occasion were Krishan Singh, Madan Mohan Dubey, Balbir Singh, Chanchal Dass, Ishwar Singh, Vijay Sharma, Babu Khan and Rumal Singh.