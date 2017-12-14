Govt shelves Dec 31 deadline on Aadhaar, PAN in financial dealings

Agency

New Delhi: The Union government has extended till further notice the December 31 deadline for mandatory quoting of national biometric identifier Aadhaar and PAN for certain financial transactions like opening of a bank account.

While the deadline has been withdrawn through a Gazette notification issued on Wednesday, new timelines will be intimated later.

A notification to this effect was issued on Tuesday by the Department of Revenue under the Finance Ministry.

According to the notification, the words “submit the Aadhaar number and PAN by December 31, 2017” were now substituted by “submit the Aadhaar number, PAN or Form No 60 by such date as may be notified by the Central government.”

Earlier, the government had made it mandatory to link bank accounts and PAN with Aadhaar by December 31.

While the 12-digit Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), PAN is allotted by the Income Tax Department. Form 60 is a declaration filed by an individual or a person (not being a company or firm) who does not have a PAN and who enters into any specified transaction.

Tuesday’s notification by the Department of Revenue in the finance ministry effectively paves the way for extending the deadline for mandatory quoting of Aadhaar for activities like the opening of a bank account.

This is in line with the Centre last week informing the Supreme Court that it is willing to extend till March 31 the deadline fixed for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail various services and welfare schemes.