Govt sets up Internet Kiosks in DC offices for filing GST Returns

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: After 60 per cent of the taxpayers in Jammu and Kashmir were unable to file their Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns due to the continuing internet blockade since August, the government has decided to open internet kiosks in the offices of Deputy Commissioners to facilitate the process of filing GST returns.

The government on Tuesday directed the Deputy Commissioners of the newly formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to facilitate the taxpayers in their offices on 20th of this month with necessary safeguards.

“In the absence of internet connectivity in the Union Territory, the taxpayers have not been able to file the GST returns, particularly GSTR 3B, on time since August 2019,” reads the order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department.

Despite the extension of the deadline to pay taxes, the order said that “the returns filed during this period has been abysmally low”.

“Only around 40 per cent returns due for this period have been filed so far,” it mentioned. The deadline extension has also led to a “blockade of revenues” in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Given the continuous extension in the date of filing of the returns has led to blockade of revenues (both cash and IGST settlement), there has been considerable dip in the revenue collections for in past three months,” it said.

Since most taxpayers have been unable to pay taxes from July, the Finance Department has directed the Deputy Commissioners to open internet kiosks for at least 10 days (from November 20 to 30, 2019)”.