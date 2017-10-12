Govt sanctions re-designation of posts in Police Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Home Department on Thursday accorded sanction to re-designate and up-gradate of various posts in Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service.

As per the order , post of IGP Human Rights in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.10,000, has been re-designated as Commissioner, Investigations, Human Rights, in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37400-67000 + Grade Pay Rs.10,000; post of DIG State Vigilance Organization in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.8900, has been re-designation as Additional Director Vigilance Organization in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.8,900, and post of DIG HG/CD and SDRF, Kashmir in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.8900, has been re-designated as Director Civil Defence and SDRF, Kashmir in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.8,900.

Akin to this, the post of Divisional Commandant HG, Jammu, in the pay scale PB:3 Rs. 15,600-39,100 + GP Rs.6,600, has been upgraded and designated as Director Home Guards, Jammu, in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.8,900, and post of Divisional Commandant HG, Kashmir, in the pay scale PB:3 Rs.15,600-39,100 + GP Rs.6,600, has been upgraded and re-designated as Director Home Guards, Kashmir, in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 + Grade Pay Rs.8,900.

Besides 38 posts identified in the Selection Grade-I, in the pay scale PB:4 Rs.37,400-67,000 with Grade Pay of Rs.8,700 include Commandant, J&K Armed Police Battalions (Six posts), Commandant, IR Battalions ( 25 posts), Commandant, Auxiliary Police Battalion (Two posts), Principal PTS Kathua/Manigam (Two posts), SSP Security Jammu/Kashmir ( Two posts) and AIG (CI&V) PHQ (One posts), and 57 posts identified in the Selection Grade-II, in the pay scale PB:3 Rs.15,600-39,100 with Grade Pay of Rs.7,600 include SP CID Cell New Delhi (One post), SP Railways Katra (One post), SP Railways Jammu/Srinagar (Two posts), Superintendent of Police, Anti Hijacking Srinagar/Jammu (Two posts), SP Rural Traffic Kashmir/Jammu (Two posts), SP Security Civil Secretariat (One post), Assistant Director SKPA, Udhampur (Two posts), SO to IG Jammu (One post), SO to IG Kashmir(One post),SO to DIG Jammu/Kathua(One post), SO to DIG CKR Srinagar (One post), SO to IG Security(One post), SO to IG Crime J&K (One post), SO to IG Traffic(One post), SO to ADG Armed (One post), Principal STC Talwara(One post), Principal STC Sheeri (One post), Dy. Commandant, J&K Armed Police Battalions(11 posts), and Adjutant, IR Battalions(25 posts).