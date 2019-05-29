Govt sanctions Experience/Loyalty Bonus for NHM contractual staff

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday sanctioned Experience/Loyalty Bonus in favour of the contractual staff hired under National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2019-20.

“Sanction is hereby accorded for 10 per cent experience/loyalty bonus to those employees who have competed minimum three years. Employees who have already drawn the experience/loyalty bonus for the period of three years and completing five years of service during the current financial year, will be entitled to the deferential percentage (i.e 15-10) of 5 per cent of experience/ loyalty bonus,” reads the order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Mission Director NHM, J&K.

“It will be the part of monthly remuneration, which means that the base remuneration for the financial year 2019-20, would include the base salary as on March 31, 2019 plus annual increment and experience/ loyalty bonus based on the service of the employee,” the order stated.

“Further, all the DDOs shall ensure that the experience/ loyalty bonus is to be implemented as per the instructions conveyed by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India in the RoP of 2019-20,” the order further stated.