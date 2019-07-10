Govt sanctions creation of 495 posts for Ladakh Division

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Tuesday accorded sanction for creation of 495 posts for newly established Ladakh Division to make the newly-created administrative unit fully operational.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to creation of 495 posts in various categories for Ladakh Divisions (Leh and Kargil Districts) in the different offices stationed at District Leh and District Kargil,” reads the order issued by Rigzin Samphel, Commissioner Secretary, Ladakh Affairs Department.

“SAC approved the proposal with the direction that upon positioning of HoDs against the posts so created, they shall undertake regular tours to the districts of Leh and Kargil and the posts are created in the applicable Pay band and Grade Pay/Pay Level as per prescribed Service Recruitment Rules of the concerned Department,” the order stated and added, “The concerned department shall amend the Service Recruitment Rules accordingly.”

“The deployment against these posts can be achieved through rationalization within the concerned departments and fresh recruitment should be undertaken only if officers/officials are not available even after rationalization and the posts are filled under SRO-202 through SSB,” the order further stated.

“Out of 495 posts, 44 posts have been created in the office of Divisional Commissioner, 56 in the office of Inspector General of Police, 311 in office of Directorate/HoD level and 84 posts in the office of Chief Engineer of Ladakh Division,” the order stated.

While 12 directorates will be headquartered in Leh, an equal number of departments will have headquarters in Kargil.

“Twelve Directorates to be opened in Ladakh Division headquartered at Leh include Director, Industries & Commerce; Director, Urban Local Bodies; Regional Transport Officer; Chief Conservator of Forests; Chief Engineer, R&B (with additional charge of PMGSY); Chief Engineer, Mechanical; Director, Animal Husbandry (with additional charge of Sheep Husbandry); Director, Health Services; Joint Director, Handicrafts (with additional charge of Handlooms); Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol (with a Dy. Director to be stationed at Kargil); Director, Accounts & Treasuries; and Regional Director, State Pollution Control Board,” the order stated and added, “Similarly twelve Directorates to be established in Ladakh Division headquartered at Kargil including Director, Social Welfare; Additional Registrar Cooperatives; Director School Education; Director, Tourism; Director, Horticulture (with additional charge of Floriculture); Director, Rural Development; Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs; Joint Director, Information (with Dy, Director to be stationed at Leh); Chief Engineer, PDD; Chief Engineer, PHE (with additional charge of l&FC); Regional Wild Life Warden; and Joint Director Youth Services and Sports.