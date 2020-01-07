Govt sanctions Advance Drawal of funds for Power Sector

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government sanctioned Advance Drawal of funds in favour of District Development Commissioners under District Capex for Power Sector.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawal of funds to the tune of Rs. 435.452 Lakh in favour of District Development Commissioner(s) under District Capex in respect of power sector. These funds shall be placed at the disposal of Managing Director, Power Discom Jammu/Kashmir by the DDCs of Jammu Division & Kashmir Division respectively,” reads the order.

For Jammu Division, the government sanctioned an amount of Rs 220.85 lakh with Rs 11.325 lakh in favour of District Development Commissioner (DDC), Jammu, Rs 33.99 lakh in favour of DDC, Kishtwar; Rs 20.52 lakh in favour of DDC, Doda; Rs 44.168 lakh in favour of DDC, Kathua; Rs 27.06 lakh in favour of DDC , Poonch; Rs 28.313 lakh in favour of DDC, Reasi; Rs 24.383 lakh in favour of DDC, Rajouri; Rs 13.225 lakh in favour of DDC, Ramban; Rs 8.498 lakh in favour of DDC, Samba and Rs 9.368 lakh in favour of DDC, Udhampur.

The government sanctioned amount of Rs 214.602 lakh for Kashmir Division with Rs 18.691 lakh in favour of DDC, Srinagar; Rs 14.16 lakh in favour of DDC, Pulwama; Rs 13.576 lakh in favour of DDC, Anantnag; Rs 27.278 lakh in favour of DDC, Baramulla; Rs 8.505 lakh in favour of DDC, Bandipura; Rs 29.941 lakh in favour of DDC, Budgam; Rs 11.49 lakh in favour of DDC, Ganderbal; Rs 15.893 lakh in favour of DDC, Kulgam; Rs 56.64 lakh in favour of DDC, Kupwara; and Rs 18.428 lakh in favour of DDC, Shopian.