Govt retires KAS officer, AEE among 21 employees pre-maturely

Mehbooba’s fight against corruption begins

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing the process to remove deadwood from the administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday issued orders for compulsory retirement of 21 employees including a KAS officer and an Assistant Executive Engineer against whom cases of corruption are registered with State Vigilance Organisation.

Sources informed that a list of over a hundred employees was prepared, out of which 30 were shortlisted for removal from the services.

On Tuesday evening, GAD issued 21 individual orders which have been served to the concerned administrative secretaries for further delivery to the ousted employees through their concerned Heads of Department.

Sources reported that three employees belong to Fire Services, two to Industries and Commerce Department including one KAS officer of the rank of Joint Director, four to CAPD, all from Jammu, besides an Assistant Executive Engineer of the Roads and Buildings Department.

Those retired compulsory have been paid three months salary as admissible under rules.

However, the list of officials ousted from the government services are mostly junior including a few class four employees.

On July, 1, 2016, without making much noise, Jammu and Kashmir Government had given marching orders to 67 officers including two Chief Engineers.

However, on October, 8, 2016, in a big jolt to the State Government, Division Bench of J&K High Court had dismissed the appeal against the judgement of the Singe Judge, quashing the order of compulsory retirement of former Chief Khilafwarzi Officer of Jammu Municipal Corporation.

The Court had ordered his reinstatement with all benefits.

On June 28, 2016, Justice Mohd Yaqoob Mir of J&K High Court had quashed the order of compulsory retirement of Dr Mohammad Riyaz, former General Manager, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation.