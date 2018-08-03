Govt restricts random creation of posts under Centrally-sponsored schemes

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Following the decision of the State Administrative Council (SAC) headed by Governor N.N Vohra, J&K Government on Thursday formally embargoed random creation of posts under Centrally-sponsored schemes.

“No post shall be created under any Centrally-sponsored schemes, whether fully or partly funded, without prior concurrence of the Finance Department and the approval of the Competent Authority,” said an order issued by the Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary here on Thursday evening.

It said the Rule-34 of the J&K Government Business Rules clearly specifies that all the proposals of the Government having financial implications should be got cleared and concurred by the Finance Department prior to their approval by the competent authority.

According to the order, if there is any commitment of the central government to fund the engagement of staff required on temporary basis for any Centrally-sponsored scheme, the same should be engaged only after the prior concurrence by the Finance Department.

“The departments should in categorical terms define time period for engagement of such staff under Centrally Sponsored Schemes,” it said adding that the order of engagement must clearly specify that the staff engaged under the scheme shall be coterminous with the scheme and there shall be absolutely no commitment of the State Government for continuance or regularisation of staff after the closure of the scheme.