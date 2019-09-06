Govt restores landline service across Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Government on Thursday restored landline services across the Kashmir Valley.

The landline services were restored in a phase-wise manner giving much needed relief to people. Landline and mobile phone services and Internet were suspended in Kashmir Valley in the early hours of August 5 before the Centre announced its move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divide the state into two Union Territories. While mobile phone services remain snapped in the Valley, the landline telephone facility has been restored in phases after taking the assessment of the situation. With the overall scenario remaining comparatively peaceful, the landline service has now been restored fully.

Low-speed Internet services in Jammu region, which were made operational for brief period were again snapped after it was found that video clips with the potential to trigger communal tension were being circulated.