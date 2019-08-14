Govt remits sentence of four life-convicts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 34 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, the Governor ordered remission of four convicts on eve of Independence Day 2019, who were convicted for life-imprisonment by the Court. The convicts included Rajesh Kumar alias Raju, son of Madan Lal, resident of Thai Ghulam Nabi Gurdaspur, Punjab; Ganesh Singh, son of Puran, resident of Chollana Panchari, District Udhampur; Krishan Lal, son of Nek Ram, resident of Salal, Kot Jyotipuram, District Reasi and Nirmal Devi widow of Girdhari Lal, resident of Sunderbani Rajouri.

The first three convicts will be released from Central Jail, Kot Bhalwal while the woman prisoner will be released from District Jail, Jammu. All the convicts have served more than 14 years of actual imprisonment for commission of offence under Section 302 of RPC.

DGP Prisons, V K Singh has extended congratulations to the above inmates on getting remission in their sentence.