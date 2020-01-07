Govt releases un-tied funds under District Capex for 2019-20

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government released un-tied funds and placed an amount of Rs 10 crore at the disposal of District Development Commissioners (DDCs) under District Capex for 2019-20.

“Finance Department conveys authorization to the release of funds of Rs 10 crore through BEAMS at the rate of Rs 50 lakh each in favour of all the 20 District Development Commissioners of UT of Jammu & Kashmir as “Un-tied Funds” for completing the on-going works under District Capex by end of March 31, 2020 and other such works where there is deficit funding under District Capex,” said Account Officer (Budget), Finance Department in an order issued today.

“The funds so released shall be utilized after following due tendering procedures and after observing all required codal formalities,” he added.