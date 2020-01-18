Govt releases funds to ex-MLCs for completion of works under CDS

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday released funds amounting to Rs. 1369.25 lakh for completion of works taken under Constituency Development Scheme (CDS) by then Members of Legislative Council (MLCs).

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the authorization for release of funds amounting to Rs. 1369.25 lakh for completion of works already undertaken under Constituency Development Scheme (CDS) in respect of the then MLCs in whose favour the unspent balances out of CDS earlier released vide Government Order No. 429-FD of 2019 dated September 12, 2019 were not contra-credited by respective District Development Commissioners (DDCs) into Deposit Head: 8229- Development & Welfare Funds,” reads the order issued by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

According to order, Rs 134.80 lakh has been released in favour to Charanjeet Singh, Rs 144.00 lakh to Ajatshatru Singh, Rs 138.60 lakh to Ashok Khajuria, Rs 148.34 lakh to Ramesh Arora, Rs 114.09 lakh to Balbir Singh, Rs 130.92 lakh to Girdari Lal Raina and Rs 140.00 lakh to Vikram Randhawa in Jammu District. For district Poonch, Rs 150.00 lakh had been released in favour of Pardeep Sharma while Rs 150.00 lakh in favour of Sajad Ahmad Kichloo for district Kishtwar and Rs 110.00 lakh in favour of Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Rs 8.50 lakh of Vibodh Gupta for district Rajouri.

The funds shall be utilized by respective District Development Commissioners strictly as per guidelines of CDS, it stated and added that the funds shall be available for expenditure during the remaining period of the current financial year 2019-20 and the un-spent funds, if any, shall stand lapsed on March 31, 2020 and shall not be available for contra-credit in any case.

The funds shall be utilized on approved works already identified by the then MLCs after following due tendering procedure and all other codal formalities including AA and Technical Sanction, the order stated.