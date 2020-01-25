Govt releases advance drawal of funds available with DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday released advance drawal of funds available with District Development Commissioners under various programmes.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the advance drawal of the funds to the tune of Rs 1.0592 crore in favour of District Development Commissioners under Back to Village Programme and Untied Grants,” reads the order issued by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

The advance drawal of the funds of Rs 53.97 lakh has been sactioned in favour of District Development Commissioner Ramban under Back to Village Programme while Rs 3.57 lakh has been sectioned in favour of District Development Commissioner Kulgam under Untied Grants, Rs 22.00 lakh under Back to Village Programme and Rs 26.38 lakh under Back to Village Programme (funds provided by Divisional Commissioner).

“These funds shall be placed at the disposal of Managing Director, Power Discom, Kashmir/Jammu by the concerned District Development Commissioners,” the order stated.